STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bring 'test, track and treat' strategy to stop COVID spike in Odisha: Experts

Though, Odisha is not yet seeing a concerning spike, the daily numbers are slowly rising and on Wednesday, the State reported 22 new cases.

Published: 16th June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar COVID

An artist busy painting on walls on the theme of COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the country recorded the biggest jump in new COVID cases on Wednesday, health experts have called for immediate resumption of the test, track and treat strategy in the State to prevent the outbreak from flaring up to unmanageable levels.

Though, Odisha is not yet seeing a concerning spike, the daily numbers are slowly rising. On Wednesday, the State reported 22 new cases.

The cases went up from three on May 31 to 31 on June 9. Though it came down marginally in the following days, the cases rose further from Tuesday when 23 people had tested positive. Even as cases remained below 50, health experts demanded the State government to step up testing to prevent further spread of the infection. The daily testing has come down from a range of 20,000 a month back to around 10,000 now.

Microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohapatra said when the cases are rising the State government must stick to its earlier testing target and make all symptomatic tests mandatory. "The same test, track and treat rule should be adopted to get the result of good work done in the last three waves," he said.  

The experts also demanded to make the mask rule stricter as they claimed this laxity will accelerate the spread. "Since there is absolutely no enforcement, symptomatic patients without masks are moving freely in crowded markets and even travelling in crowded trains and buses endangering others. The enforcement should be imposed at the earliest," Dr Mohapatra said.    

Among the districts, Khurda has been witnessing a spike in new cases. The fresh cases in the district went up from one on May 31 to 16 on Wednesday. Cuttack has also seen a steady rise in cases after 13 cases were reported from the hostel of a skill development institution.

The State has 136 active cases and the test positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent. The State conducted 10,415 tests, including around 40 pc RT-PCR tests.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the districts have been directed to accelerate testing and deploy rapid response teams to monitor the symptomatic cases in their respective jurisdiction. "The situation is under control in Odisha unlike other states, including Maharashtra which has witnessed a sudden spike," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha covid Odisha COVID surge
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp