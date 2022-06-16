STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Congress calls statewide agitation on Thursday

Published: 16th June 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Wednesday called a Statewide agitation to protest the marathon questioning of former president Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Announcing the decision at a joint media conference here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said that the party will stage demonstrations in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday to protest against the Modi government's misuse of Central agencies like the CBI and ED to intimidate political opponents.

They also announced that party leaders and activists will demonstrate in front of all Central government offices at the district level on June 17 against police atrocity on workers. They called upon the people of Odisha to support the protest against the autocratic rule of the NDA government at the Centre.

The Congress leaders warned that the BJP government's use of unconstitutional methods to achieve its stated goal of Congress-mukt Bharat will bring its own fall. They said that all Congress leaders and workers are united against the move to suppress the party by unconstitutional methods.

