Odisha government frames new regulation for special schools

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has formulated comprehensive guidelines for establishment, recognition and grant-in-aid to institutions imparting education to children with disabilities. The new regulation will replace all government resolutions issued earlier.

As per the guidelines framed with provisions prescribed in the Rights of Persons with Disability Act-2016, institutions willing and capable of imparting education to children with disabilities will submit applications to the Collector through district social security officer (DSSO), who will examine the feasibility and need for opening a new school.

Organisations having registered as per the Societies Registration Act, 1860 or Indian Trusts Act, 1882 or Section 25 of Companies Act, 1956 or any other appropriate Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 are eligible to apply.

After verification, the proposal will be placed before the district level project appraisal committee (DLPAC) for consideration. With the approval of the DLPAC, the proposal will recommend to the Director of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) for grant of permission to establish a new special school.

Director of SSEPD Bratati Harichandan said the schools earlier granted permission were under the Women and Child Development department and regulated by a guideline issued in 2013. "Some changes have been made for a hassle-free approval process with a focus on imparting quality education to the special children," she said.

As per the new guidelines, the fresh proposal for permission will be decided within 90 days of receipt of the application from the respective Collector. In case of the schools already in existence and applied for consideration of grant-in-aid, they have to produce evidence of existence and functioning of the special school.

Validity period of the permission to establish new special schools will be for two years covering two consecutive academic sessions and may be extended till completion of the next academic session for genuine reasons.

While Director SSEPD will determine the curriculum of special institutions, the management of the schools will ensure that rights of children with disability are protected as provided in the Act and Rules. They will not only make separate provisions for girl children and ensure their safety and dignity, but also ensure that there is no physical or mental abuse of children and they are treated with dignity.

District Magistrate as head of District Child Protection Society, Child Welfare Committee and other functionaries of child protection will review the functioning of special schools every month and take stock of field visit reports of different functionaries.

