Showers bring down temperature levels in Odisha

Nabarangpur received 46.2 mm rainfall, Nayagarh 31 mm and Daringbadi 26 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. 

bhubaneswar rains

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The daytime temperature dipped in many parts of Odisha on Wednesday under the influence of pre-monsoon showers. Nabarangpur received 46.2 mm rainfall, Nayagarh 31 mm and Daringbadi 26 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day. 

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Hatadihi in Keonjhar district received 63.2 mm rainfall, Athagarh in Cuttack district received 62 mm rainfall and Thakurmunda in Mayurbhanj district received 59.4 mm rainfall.

"The rainfall activity has increased as the flow of moisture and pre-monsoon clouds from the east has strengthened towards Odisha. The south-west monsoon is expected to advance into some parts of south Odisha within 24 hours," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. 

