Andhra Pradesh government's bid to set up hydropower project near Odisha's Kotia

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: The Andhra Pradesh government is back to its old ways of trying to infiltrate into Kotia panchayat even as the border dispute between the neighbouring State and Odisha is sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

Recently, a team of Andhra Pradesh officials was seen conducting survey to set up a hydropower project near Galigabdar in Koraput’s Pottangi block. The team collected stones and soil from Galigabdar waterfall in Nuagaon panchayat and also from Talaganjaipadar, Naredivalasa and Talapaniki villages under Kotia.

Pottangi Zilla Parishad member of Zone 1 Tikai Gamel said recently, members of a Cuttack-based organisation visited the Kotia panchayat. "I was accompanying them. At Galigabdar waterfall, we came across the team members of AP who were conducting a survey of the area," she informed.

Opposing the Andhra Pradesh administration's project, Gamel said that the neighbouring State should refrain from its attempts to take control of the disputed panchayat.

Sources said the team comprising the representative of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Salur MLA Rajanna Dora, the neighbouring State's agent of Kotia panchayat and social activists met Pottangi MLA Pitam Padhi at his residence requesting him to support the project.

However, Padhi refused to oblige. Padhi reportedly suggested them to consult with the Koraput administration as he was not in favour of Andhra Pradesh's initiatives.

Later, the AP team met Koraput Collector Md Abdaal Akhtar and apprised him of the details of the proposed hydropower project. The team members also submitted a field survey report of the project.

Contacted, the Collector said he refused to give permission for the project as the Kotia border dispute is sub-judice in the apex court.