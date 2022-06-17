STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Dragged into river by crocodile, woman narrowly escapes

Soudamini Samal was washing utensils in Kandianala river when an eight-foot long crocodile dragged her deep into the water. This is the fourth crocodile attack including two fatal ones within a month.

Published: 17th June 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

crocodile

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 55-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after she was attacked by a crocodile in Roulidia village under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday. This is the fourth crocodile attack including two fatal ones within a month in Bhitarkanika. 

Sources said the woman, Soudamini Samal, was washing utensils in Kandianala river when an eight-foot long crocodile dragged her deep into the water. She, however, managed to have a narrow escape after valiantly putting up a fight with the crocodile for a few minutes in the river. 

Recounting the horror, Soudamini said, "I was washing utensils in the ghat when the crocodile suddenly appeared from the water and dragged me inside. As I screamed and pricked the eyes of the reptile with a spatula, it loosened its grip and I escaped." Soudamini is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Residents of riverside villages said they fear venturing into any water body in perpetual fear of crocodile attacks. 

“At least six to 10 persons are killed or maimed by crocodiles each year. Most of the cases are not reported. People just go 'missing',” said Narayan Behera of Danagamal village, one of the areas hit hardest by crocodile attacks.

Bhitarkanika DFO JD Pati said, "We warned riverside villagers not to enter rivers, creeks and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika. To prevent human-crocodile conflict in the breeding season, around 75 river ghats were recently barricaded."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crocodile Death crocodile death crocodile attack
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp