Dragged into river by crocodile, woman narrowly escapes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 55-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after she was attacked by a crocodile in Roulidia village under Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district on Wednesday. This is the fourth crocodile attack including two fatal ones within a month in Bhitarkanika.

Sources said the woman, Soudamini Samal, was washing utensils in Kandianala river when an eight-foot long crocodile dragged her deep into the water. She, however, managed to have a narrow escape after valiantly putting up a fight with the crocodile for a few minutes in the river.

Recounting the horror, Soudamini said, "I was washing utensils in the ghat when the crocodile suddenly appeared from the water and dragged me inside. As I screamed and pricked the eyes of the reptile with a spatula, it loosened its grip and I escaped." Soudamini is currently undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Residents of riverside villages said they fear venturing into any water body in perpetual fear of crocodile attacks.

“At least six to 10 persons are killed or maimed by crocodiles each year. Most of the cases are not reported. People just go 'missing',” said Narayan Behera of Danagamal village, one of the areas hit hardest by crocodile attacks.

Bhitarkanika DFO JD Pati said, "We warned riverside villagers not to enter rivers, creeks and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika. To prevent human-crocodile conflict in the breeding season, around 75 river ghats were recently barricaded."