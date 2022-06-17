STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human fatalities due to electrocution rose to 33 from 9 in Odisha within two years

As per the overall standard of performance report submitted to OERC, there is a sharp increase in human fatality due to electrocution in the area of distribution by TPCODL.

Published: 17th June 2022

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With complaints galore over unscheduled power cuts during this summer, one of the cruellest in recent years, achievements of power distribution companies of the State in preventing electrical hazards are far from satisfactory.

As many as 118 cases of human fatality due to electrical accidents were reported from different parts of the State in 2020-21 against 91 deaths in the previous year. Tata Power, having management control over four distribution companies, has reported to the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) about 215 people facing electrical accidents during 2020-21 of which, 97 were non-fatal.

As per the overall standard of performance report submitted to OERC, there is a sharp increase in human fatality due to electrocution in the area of distribution by TPCODL. The utility has reported 33 human casualties in 2020-21 as against only nine in 2019-20 posing a big question mark on its safety measures.

Highest number of human deaths due to electrocution is reported from areas under TPNODL. The number of fatalities has increased from 34 to 36 in the last two years. Similarly, the number of casualties has gone up from 28 in 2019-20 to 35 in 2020-21 in the distribution area of TPSODL.

The western Odisha districts under TPWODL has shown a decline in the number of electrical accidents as well as loss of human lives. The death figure is less compared to other three discoms. The utility has reported 14 accidental deaths in 2020-21 against 20 in the previous fiscal.

However, the report is silent on deaths or injuries of field staff of the four discoms in their line of duty. Sources said the utilities are reluctant to share information on human casualty during 2021-22. However, there has been a fall in the number of animal deaths in electrocution which has come down from 56 in 2019-20 to 36 in 2020-21.

Curiously, the annual revenue requirement and tariff applications filed by the discoms are silent on the safety measures and funds required for safety equipment. Nikhila Odisha Bidyut Shramika Mahashangha general-secretary Akashya Tripathy said that about 759 electrical accidents took place from 2010-2020 out of which, 439 human beings died while 356 were non-fatal.

Only 56 families received compensation while family members of the the rest of the deceased are still waiting for ex-gratia. 

Whither Safety?

  • Highest human deaths reported from TPNODL areas, lowest  under TPWODL

  • Tata Power silent on deaths/injuries of field staff of the four discoms

