STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government mulls financial aid for aspirants preparing for UPSC-Mains

Sources in the department said that an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh will be provided to an aspirant immediately after he/she clears the prelims.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Public Service Commission

Union Public Service Commission

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After failure of its 'Civil Services Coaching' scheme, the State government is now mulling to extend financial assistance to aspirants with poor economic background who clear the prelims of UPSC All India Civil Service Examination to take up coaching at top-rated institutes for clearing the mains.

Considering the poor success rate of the IAS aspirants from Odisha over the years, the Higher Education department has decided to recast the coaching scheme.

It is working on a new State-level scheme for the 2022-23 academic year under which it will transfer funds directly to the accounts of aspirants who clear the prelims to take up the coaching for the main examination at places of their choice. 

The prelim candidates whose parents' annual income is less than Rs 10 lakh will be entitled for the financial assistance. A budgetary allocation of Rs 1.5 crore has been made which can be enhanced to Rs 2 crore.

Sources in the department said that an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh will be provided to an aspirant immediately after he/she clears the prelims and then another Rs 25,000 will be provided to pursue coaching for mains. The money will be transferred in direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode to the candidates.

Earlier in 2019, the Higher Education department had signed an MoU with a Delhi-based coaching agency Dhyeya Educational Services to provide qualitative coaching to at least 100 aspirants from Odisha at subsidised annual fees of Rs 20,650. Candidates whose parents' annual income was less than Rs 2 lakh were enrolled in the coaching programme. 

In 2020, due to Covid-19 outbreak, the agency provided online coaching to another batch of students but none from the two batches cleared the civil service examination. Prior to 2019, universities were provided funds to extend coaching to the aspirants in their institutions but even that had failed to bring dividends. 

"The department has, thus, decided to opt for a decentralised DBT mode to help the candidates clearing prelims to prepare for the main UPSC exam," said an official of the department. DHE Secretary Saswat Mishra said the scheme is in draft stage and a final call will be taken soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil Services Coaching scheme UPSC UPSC coaching UPSC Mains Odisha government Odisha UPSC aspirats
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp