STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha minister Niranjan Pujari inaugrates 50-bed maternal and child care centre at Sonepur

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari inaugurated a 50-bed maternal and child care centre at Sonepur town on Wednesday.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari inaugurated a 50-bed maternal and child care centre at Sonepur town on Wednesday.

The much-needed health facility of the Health and Family Welfare department has been constructed at a cost of Rs 14.04 crore. On the occasion, Pujari said the centre would not only cater to the healthcare needs of mothers and children of Sonepur but also benefit the targeted population of Boudh district. 

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony, Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane said the centre would strengthen the healthcare delivery system of the district. Sources said the the new facility had been readied but its launch was delayed for some reason.

During the pandemic, it was used as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Among others, Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo, zilla parishad president Supara Thela, Sonepur SP Amresh Panda, chief district medical and public health officer Dr Biswaranjan Pati were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health and Family Welfare department Sonepur town Niranjan Pujari
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp