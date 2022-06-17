Odisha minister Niranjan Pujari inaugrates 50-bed maternal and child care centre at Sonepur

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari inaugurated a 50-bed maternal and child care centre at Sonepur town on Wednesday.

The much-needed health facility of the Health and Family Welfare department has been constructed at a cost of Rs 14.04 crore. On the occasion, Pujari said the centre would not only cater to the healthcare needs of mothers and children of Sonepur but also benefit the targeted population of Boudh district.

Presiding over the inaugural ceremony, Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane said the centre would strengthen the healthcare delivery system of the district. Sources said the the new facility had been readied but its launch was delayed for some reason.

During the pandemic, it was used as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. Among others, Balangir MP Sangita Kumari Singhdeo, zilla parishad president Supara Thela, Sonepur SP Amresh Panda, chief district medical and public health officer Dr Biswaranjan Pati were present.