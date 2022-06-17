STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Three new BJD Rajya Sabha MPs are crorepatis

Manas Ranjan Mangaraj tops the list with assets worth over Rs 8.25 crore with movable assets of Rs 3,28,06,881 and his immovable assets are pegged at Rs 4,97,50,000.

Published: 17th June 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three of the four newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs from the state have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, according to a report of National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which was published on Thursday.

Manas Ranjan Mangaraj tops the list with assets worth over Rs 8.25 crore. While he has movable assets of Rs 3,28,06,881, his immovable assets are pegged at Rs 4,97,50,000.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra has movable assets Rs 1,35,38,850 and immovable assets Rs 1,33,87,920, taking the total to Rs 2.69 crore. Patra got a second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha. His assets in the last election were valued at Rs 4.18 crore and it declined by 36 per cent. Another MP Sulata Deo has total assets of over Rs 1.68 crore.

Of the three BJD Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha, one is a graduate, one post-graduate and another has a doctorate degree. One MP is in the age group of 36-45 years and two are in the 46-55 years group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD BJD MPs Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha MPs Manas Ranjan Mangaraj Sasmit Patra Sulata Deo
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp