Odisha: Three new BJD Rajya Sabha MPs are crorepatis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three of the four newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs from the state have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, according to a report of National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which was published on Thursday.

Manas Ranjan Mangaraj tops the list with assets worth over Rs 8.25 crore. While he has movable assets of Rs 3,28,06,881, his immovable assets are pegged at Rs 4,97,50,000.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra has movable assets Rs 1,35,38,850 and immovable assets Rs 1,33,87,920, taking the total to Rs 2.69 crore. Patra got a second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha. His assets in the last election were valued at Rs 4.18 crore and it declined by 36 per cent. Another MP Sulata Deo has total assets of over Rs 1.68 crore.

Of the three BJD Rajya Sabha MPs from Odisha, one is a graduate, one post-graduate and another has a doctorate degree. One MP is in the age group of 36-45 years and two are in the 46-55 years group.