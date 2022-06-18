STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
East Coast Railway cancels 12 trains due to anti-Agnipath protests

The trains which have been cancelled between June 18 and 23 included Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur and Puri-Patna Express from Puri on June 18.

East Coast Railway trains cancelled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) cancelled 12 trains amid the violent protests across the country over the proposed Agnipath defence job scheme of the Centre. 

The trains which have been cancelled between June 18 and 23 included Yesvantpur-Bhagalpur Express from Yesvantpur and Puri-Patna Express from Puri on June 18, Patna-Puri Express from Patna on June 19, Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri and Ernakulam-Patna Express from Ernakulam on June 20 and Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on June 23. 

Besides, 13 more trains have been short-terminated on Friday and Saturday and eight trains diverted through other routes.

