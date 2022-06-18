STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tells officials to remain ready for natural disasters

The Chief Minister said that all emergency response systems, rescue and relief work preparations, drinking water system, health and animal care systems should be kept ready during the period.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked the State administration to remain prepared to deal with possible natural disasters as the period between June and October is crucial.

Presiding over the meeting of the State-level calamity committee virtually, the Chief Minister said the guiding principle of the State's disaster management policy is that every life is precious. Odisha has emerged as a leading State in disaster management by following this policy over the years, he added.

Stating that natural disasters strike Odisha every year during the five month period between June and October, he said, "We should be prepared keeping all these possibilities in mind and strengthen the response."

The Chief Minister said that all emergency response systems, rescue and relief work preparations, drinking water system, health and animal care systems should be kept ready during the period. Special attention should be given to pregnant women, physically and mentally challenged people, children, widows and the elderly, he added.

Besides, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and fire services personnel should stay prepared. The administration should also stock adequate quantities of food material for disaster prone and inaccessible areas, he said.

Addressing the meeting, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik said that there are 879 cyclone shelters in the State. She said that 55 more cyclone shelters  are being constructed with funds from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). Steps have also been initiated for construction of disaster resilient houses in coastal districts, she added.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narsingha Mishra requested the State government to chalk out a plan after holding detailed consultations with experts and technicians on climate change and its impact on Odisha. 

