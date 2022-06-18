Odisha elephant deaths: SIT probe to look into past cover-ups by officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Trouble seems to be mounting for forest officials of Athagarh as the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe into recovery of elephant carcasses in Baramba range this month, will look into other such instances in the division in the past.

A senior official from the Wildlife Wing of the Forest department said, "We have got leads regarding occurrence of similar incidents in the past. As part of the probe, the SIT will also try to find out details of these incidents as well."

Details of the burial of a third carcass, exhumed by the Forest department at Kharada village near Chandragiri hills in Baramba range on June 14, came to light during investigation into the recovery of skeletal remains of two elephants dug out by the STF of Crime Branch from the area on June 2 and 3, he said.

Following the recovery, officials of the Wildlife Wing and animal conservationists suspect that there are incidents of more such cover-ups in Athagarh division in the recent years.

Further investigation is also expected to unearth alleged ivory smuggling racket in the division which so far has remained out of public knowledge. In two of the three cases related to death and burial of elephants in the division this month, two were tuskers and their tusks were missing, thereby giving a clear indication that the jumbos were poached for ivory.

The 'illegal' burial of elephants came to light for the first time in November 2021 when it was found that a tusker in Athagarh range was buried in violation of the SOP and the tusks were also not deposited with the Division office till the DFO office asked the ranger to do so.

Subsequently, carcass of another tusker was received by the STF from Narasinghpur West in a decomposed state in February. Tusks were also missing in this case.

Since November, three rangers have already been placed under suspension in the division for suppressing facts regarding elephant deaths. Six more persons including three watchers and a forest guard have also been arrested in connection with the recovery of carcasses in Baramba range.

Two foresters booked under the Wildlife Protection Act are absconding. Sources said the newly-formed SIT will proceed with its investigation after the STF nominates a DSP-ranked member to the team.

Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat said the SIT has been asked to carry out investigation and submit its report to the department within a month. "Strict action will be taken on the basis of the SIT report," he added.