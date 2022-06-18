STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government ties up with AMHSSC to teach apparel manufacturing to SHGs

The initiative will enhance the abilities of SHG members with basic tailoring skills to a higher level of tailoring along with basic dress design in order to increase market employability.

Published: 18th June 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship among women, the State government has collaborated with New Delhi-based Apparel Made-ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) for skill development of SHG members.

The department of Mission Shakti on Friday inked a pact with AMHSSC to launch the initiative for skill development of 10,000 Mission Shakti SHG members on apparel manufacturing. The move will ensure production of skilled manpower in the apparel sector, provide self-employment opportunities and create organised micro-enterprises in the local apparel industry through active participation of skilled SHG members.

While SHGs have been engaged in stitching and supply of uniforms for pre-schools, schools and other academic institutions under the unique livelihood convergence model of Mission Shakti, the initiative will promote entrepreneurship through formation of micro enterprises of SHGs.

"The State government is committed to the promotion of entrepreneurship among women. The collaboration with AMHSSC aims at improving livelihood opportunities of 10,000 SHG members through skilling on market-focused skills and entrepreneurship promotion on apparel," said Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Mission Shakti department Sujata R Karthikeyan.

The initiative will enhance the abilities of SHG members with basic tailoring skills to a higher level of tailoring along with basic dress design in order to increase market employability.

It will further equip SHGs and producer groups (PGs) with the necessary skills and opportunities for year-round engagement in order to ensure the long-term viability of tailoring units. "AMHSSC will also facilitate strategic and feasible industry partnership with the apparel sector as part of this collaboration," CEO and Director General of AMHSSC Roopak Vasishtha said.

The project will be executed over a period of 18 months. Post-training, AMHSSC will assist the SHG members in establishing their tailoring units and offer hand-holding support. More than 1,500 NGOs in the districts have been engaged by the Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti departments for stitching and supply of pre-school uniforms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMHSSC Apparel manufacturing Odisha government Odisha SHGs Self Help Groups
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp