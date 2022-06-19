Rath Yatra devotees should have great experience: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually reviewed the preparations for Rath Yatra which will be held after two years of Covid-19 pandemic with the participation of devotees. He asked officials to ensure that people have a great experience from the festival.

He directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for its smooth conduct. Expressing happiness as the Rath Yatra is being held after two years without restrictions, he thanked the servitors for their help in organising the festival during the Covid pandemic, and for pulling the chariots to the Gundicha temple.

Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, who attended the meeting, briefed on various decisions related to the preparation of the Rath Yatra and its implementation. Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena gave detailed information about all the preparations.

The priority for the administration will be on ensuring availability of health facilities, communication, roads, sanitation and cleanliness.Director General of Police Sunil Bansal informed about the steps to be taken to maintain law and order during the festival.