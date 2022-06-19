STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rath Yatra devotees should have great experience: Odisha CM

The priority for the administration will be on ensuring availability of health facilities, communication, roads, sanitation and cleanliness.

Published: 19th June 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work on the three chariots underway at the Grand Road in Puri on Saturday | RANJAN GANGULY

Construction work on the three chariots underway at the Grand Road in Puri on Saturday | RANJAN GANGULY

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday virtually reviewed the preparations for Rath Yatra which will be held after two years of Covid-19 pandemic with the participation of devotees. He asked officials to ensure that people have a great experience from the festival.

He directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for its smooth conduct. Expressing happiness as the Rath Yatra is being held after two years without restrictions, he thanked the servitors for their help in organising the festival during the Covid pandemic, and for pulling the chariots to the Gundicha temple.

Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, who attended the meeting, briefed on various decisions related to the preparation of the Rath Yatra and its implementation. Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena gave detailed information about all the preparations.

The priority for the administration will be on ensuring availability of health facilities, communication, roads, sanitation and cleanliness.Director General of Police Sunil Bansal informed about the steps to be taken to maintain law and order during the festival.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rath Yatra Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Covid-19 devotees
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp