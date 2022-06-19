Kharif crop cultivation in Odisha delayed due to deficit and delayed monsoon 

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delayed and deficient monsoon has slowed field preparation and summer crop sowing, sparking concern over farm output, especially paddy this season. The raising of paddy nurseries, a prerequisite for transplantation which is common practice in Odisha has been hit by patchy rains in many parts of the State as the southwest monsoon showed a seasonal deficit of more than 64 per cent in the first half of June.

The actual rainfall in the first two weeks of this month is 36.7 mm against 130 mm in a normal monsoon. The meteorological department's prediction that the monsoon which arrived late by over a week in the State is likely to make slow progress during the next three days has caused concern among farmers who have sown paddy seeds.

This year, the paddy area under cultivation dropped 31 per cent in the first half of June from last year. So far, farmers have sown seeds across 16,000 hectares (ha) as against 51,365 ha during the corresponding period last year. The Agriculture Department has planned 35 lakh hectares under the Kharif crop. Similarly, the area for pulses reduced from 60,320 ha in 2021 to 19 ha and vegetables from 50,000 ha to 33,350 ha this year.

“Monsoon is yet to pick up steam. So the current data is non-conclusive. The moment monsoon spreads, the situation will improve drastically,” said a senior Agriculture department official. As the State received excess rainfall of 26 per cent in May with actual rainfall of 72.4 mm against normal rainfall of 57 mm, broadcasting of paddy seeds and preparation of paddy nurseries is under progress in areas experiencing good rainfall, said an agronomist of the department.

Sowing of non-paddy crops like maize, pulses, oilseeds, jute, vegetables and spices is also in progress. Though rainfall in June is deficient, overall crop condition is normal.“Monsoon has just started. We expect good rains in July and August when it matters most. However, the Met department had predicted that the rainfall will be less than normal. If that happens, the Kharif crops will be hit,” the agronomist said. Irrigation intensity is about 42 per cent in Odisha and monsoon rain is critical for the remaining 68 per cent of medium and high land where the cropping pattern is mostly through transplantation.