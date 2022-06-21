Two devotees hurt after being hit by van on Badadanda

By Express News Service

PURI: Two devotees sustained grievous injuries after a pickup van hit them near the construction site of Nandighosha chariot on Badadanda here on Monday. The injured were identified as Baijayanti Sahu and her brother-in-law Girish Sahu of Luhamunda village in Angul district. The duo was standing in queue near the chariot construction yard when the accident took place.

Following the mishap, locals rushed the duo to the district headquarters hospital. Preliminary medical examination revealed that Baijayanti and Girish suffered multiple fractures. Sources said the van driver suffered an epileptic seizure and became unconscious behind the wheel, leading to the accident. Simhadwar police registered a case and detained the driver. Further investigating is underway.