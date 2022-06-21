STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two devotees hurt after being hit by van on Badadanda

Two devotees sustained grievous injuries after a pickup van hit them near the construction site of Nandighosha chariot on Badadanda here on Monday. 

Published: 21st June 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Two devotees sustained grievous injuries after a pickup van hit them near the construction site of Nandighosha chariot on Badadanda here on Monday. The injured were identified as Baijayanti Sahu and her brother-in-law Girish Sahu of Luhamunda village in Angul district. The duo was standing in queue near the chariot construction yard when the accident took place.

Following the mishap, locals rushed the duo to the district headquarters hospital. Preliminary medical examination revealed that Baijayanti and Girish suffered multiple fractures. Sources said the van driver suffered an epileptic seizure and became unconscious behind the wheel, leading to the accident. Simhadwar police registered a case and detained the driver. Further investigating is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Accident
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp