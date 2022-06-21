STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Armed mob lays siege to police station, 12 Congress workers held

Anti-socials with traditional weapons also vandalised police vehicles.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

The mob armed with traditional weapons marching towards Chitrakonda police station in Malkangiri district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Armed anti-socials reportedly having links with ganja trade barged into Chitrakonda police station, some 60 km from Malkangiri town, and vandalised police vehicles on Monday afternoon. Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati held a protest meet in front of the block office at Chitrakonda over various demands of the people of Swabhiman Anchal on the day. Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the meet to lodge their protest with the local administration. 

While the agitation was underway, anti-social elements carrying traditional weapons suddenly rushed towards Chitrakonda police station and forcibly entered the premises. The violent mob later vandalised the vehicles parked inside the police station. Sources said the persons involved in the incident have links with local ganja traders.

At least 12 Congress workers including the party’s Zilla Parishad member Mangu Khilla have been arrested by police in this connection. Contacted, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the anti-socials entered the police station when the Chitrakonda IIC was handling law and order situation at the protest site of the Congress. Bahinipati was not part of the mob which forced into the police station. The Congress leader was in Chitrakonda tehsil office when the incident took place.

Wadhwani further said as police have launched a crackdown against ganja smuggling, the anti-social elements involved in cannabis trade were behind the incident. “Investigation is underway to ascertain under whose instructions, the anti-socials entered the police station premises and damaged the vehicles. Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the SP added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police station armed mob Tara Prasad Bahinipati
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp