Odisha: Armed mob lays siege to police station, 12 Congress workers held

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Armed anti-socials reportedly having links with ganja trade barged into Chitrakonda police station, some 60 km from Malkangiri town, and vandalised police vehicles on Monday afternoon. Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati held a protest meet in front of the block office at Chitrakonda over various demands of the people of Swabhiman Anchal on the day. Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the meet to lodge their protest with the local administration.

While the agitation was underway, anti-social elements carrying traditional weapons suddenly rushed towards Chitrakonda police station and forcibly entered the premises. The violent mob later vandalised the vehicles parked inside the police station. Sources said the persons involved in the incident have links with local ganja traders.

At least 12 Congress workers including the party’s Zilla Parishad member Mangu Khilla have been arrested by police in this connection. Contacted, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani said the anti-socials entered the police station when the Chitrakonda IIC was handling law and order situation at the protest site of the Congress. Bahinipati was not part of the mob which forced into the police station. The Congress leader was in Chitrakonda tehsil office when the incident took place.

Wadhwani further said as police have launched a crackdown against ganja smuggling, the anti-social elements involved in cannabis trade were behind the incident. “Investigation is underway to ascertain under whose instructions, the anti-socials entered the police station premises and damaged the vehicles. Efforts are on to nab the others involved in the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” the SP added.

