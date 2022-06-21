STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Door-to-door Covid surveillance from today

Amid surge in new Covid cases, the State government will launch its door-to-door surveillance from Tuesday in effort to contain transmission of the virus.

Published: 21st June 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid surge in new Covid cases, the State government will launch its door-to-door surveillance from Tuesday in effort to contain transmission of the virus. Those testing positive will be kept in isolation, said Health Director Bijay Mohapatra. The surveillance that will continue till September 20 will focus on detecting symptomatic coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, the State reported 46 more confirmed infections, five less than the previous day, pushing the active case tally to 267. A total of 9,849 samples were tested during this period and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.46 percent. The Health Director said despite steady rise in new cases, Covid situation in the State has remained under control. However, what comes as a concern is that around 29 lakh people in the State are yet to take the second dose of vaccine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid Testing
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp