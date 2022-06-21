Odisha: Door-to-door Covid surveillance from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid surge in new Covid cases, the State government will launch its door-to-door surveillance from Tuesday in effort to contain transmission of the virus. Those testing positive will be kept in isolation, said Health Director Bijay Mohapatra. The surveillance that will continue till September 20 will focus on detecting symptomatic coronavirus cases.

In the last 24 hours, the State reported 46 more confirmed infections, five less than the previous day, pushing the active case tally to 267. A total of 9,849 samples were tested during this period and the daily test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.46 percent. The Health Director said despite steady rise in new cases, Covid situation in the State has remained under control. However, what comes as a concern is that around 29 lakh people in the State are yet to take the second dose of vaccine.