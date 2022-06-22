From remote Mayurbhanj to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu

Bijoy Pradhan and Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR /BARIPADA: From one of the most remote and backward regions of the country to almost certain to hold its highest office, the journey of Droupadi Murmu is an example of overcoming all struggles and hardships with determination and dignity to make a mark in life.

While her selection as NDA’s Presidential candidate may have come as a surprise to many, Murmu was actually one of the favourites of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 2017 Presidential election, but he eventually went with Ram Nath Kovind. Perhaps her assignment as Governor of Jharkhand came in the way or destiny had something in store. If elected, which appears almost certain, Murmu will be the first tribal and second woman President of India.

Hailing from the Santhal community in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, she had a modest beginning. Born on June 20, 1958, Murmu had her fair share of struggles in education, yet she did complete it to become a teacher before entering politics. After serving as vice-president of BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha, Murmu was elected as MLA twice on BJP ticket from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj in 2000 and 2004. In her first term, she was Minister of State for Commerce and Transport from March 6, 2000 to August 6, 2002 and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development from August 6, 2002 to May 16, 2004 in the BJP-BJD coalition government that lasted till 2009.

She held several key positions within the party before being appointed Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. Known for her oratorial skills and depth in political issues, Murmu earned the accolades even from her political opponents on many occasions. She was one among the BJP leaders who had earned the goodwill of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik even when she was not a minister in his Council of Ministers. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on a foreign tour, congratulated Murmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the President’s post.

This cements BJD’s stamp of approval for Murmu’s candidature and the party’s support to NDA in the election.“I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha. I am sure Smt Murmu will set a shining example for women empowerment in the country,” he tweeted from Rome.

From remote Mayurbhanj to Raisina Hill: Murmu’s journey

Her candidature sparked celebrations among her relatives, friends and in her native place in Mayurbhanj. Her daughter Itishree Murmu expressed her delight saying, “The NDA has chosen the right person for the post. My mother is getting such blessings only for her dedication and service to the people.” Sunil Kumar Jena, reader in English of Rairangpur College where Murmu studied, said,

“As a woman from tribal community, she has proved her mettle in everything she has been involved in. She has been an able administrator and discharged her responsibility in whichever position she has been - be it minister or Governor - with efficiency and dignity. She is too deserving for the post. I hope Murmu will bring name and fame for the nation due to her calibre and work.”