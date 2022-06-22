STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award

The global organisation announced that Mo Bus, Capital Region Urban Transport India is the recipient of the prestigious UN Public Service Awards

Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: An Odisha-based public transport service is among the 10 global initiates honoured with a prestigious United Nations award on Wednesday for their role and efforts in helping the world recover better from COVID-19.

Mo Bus, Capital Region Urban Transport India is the recipient of the prestigious UN Public Service Awards, the global organisation announced.

Ten initiatives from Brazil, Canada, India, Ireland, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Ukraine have been recognised for their innovative public service delivery with the prestigious UN Public Service Awards at a virtual celebration organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs on Wednesday.

The awards recognise 10 innovations to help the world recover better from COVID-19 and the winning initiatives help keep children safe, advance gender equality, and protect life below water.

The 2022 UN Public Service Award winners were announced by Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, during a virtual event to commemorate the United Nations Public Service Day.

According to information on the company website, in 2010, Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services was created with a mandate to manage and operate the bus services on intra-city as well as inter-city routes in Bhubaneswar and between Bhubaneshwar, Puri, Cuttack and Khurda.

Over the years BPTS evolved into Capital Region Urban Transport, more commonly known as CRUT on May 4, 2018, with the vision to reorganise the public transit services in the city. "It is the primary agency providing public transit services within the capital city of Bhubaneswar and in its neighbouring cities of Cuttack and Puri," he said.

A fishing village in Thailand using drone technology to save life below water; community centres in Brazil keeping children off the streets; transparent electronic public auction systems in Ukraine; and the implementation of equal pay for women and people from disadvantaged communities in Canada - these are just some of the bold innovations honoured at this year's event.

All of this year's winners have implemented new solutions to provide services to people while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Winning initiatives also leveraged ICTs and digital government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and demonstrated public institutions' resilience and inventiveness in times of crisis.

The UN Public Service Awards recognise excellence in public service delivery that promotes effectiveness, transparency, and inclusiveness to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

