Odisha govt lauds Agnipath, may moot policy for jobs

BHUBANESWAR: Amid protests over the Agnipath scheme, Odisha has become the first non-BJP ruled State to welcome the initiative that aims to recruit soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces for four years on contract.

Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera on Tuesday said Agnipath will provide youths job opportunities after matriculation at the age of 18 and make available a very disciplined and trained youth for various sectors.

“Youths are opposing its process because it does not guarantee a permanent job after four years. The Centre has made some changes in the scheme and the tri-services are also coming up with solutions to address the concerns. Hopefully, it will be resolved soon,” he told mediapersons.

The State junior Home Minister said though no policy decision has been taken to recruit Agniveers after their de-induction from the Armed forces, Odisha government may take steps to provide employment opportunities to the disciplined workforce.

“Agnipath is a new scheme and the discipline and skills that Agniveers gain during the four-year of service will make them eminently employable. There is reservation for NCC certificate holders for recruitment in Odisha Police. Similar provisions can be made for the Agniveers and the State government will take a policy decision at the right time,” he said.

On protests in different parts of the country against the scheme, Behera said, the Centre has announced 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in the jobs offered by the Union Home and Defence ministries and other sectors. The Ministry of Home Affairs also promised that Agniveers will get three more years of exemption from the age limit of the scheme to join CAPFs and Assam Rifles, he said.

IMFA offers to recruit Agniveers

Bhubaneswar: With several Corporates pitching in with support to the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, Odisha-based Indian Metal And Ferro Alloys (IMFA) Limited has announced to give preference to the Agniveers after completion of their tenure in the Armed forces. Managing Director of IMFA Limited Subhrakant Panda said the Agnipath scheme is a unique initiative which gives youth an opportunity to serve the country and then join the general workforce having imbibed certain skills. “I welcome it wholeheartedly. Industry will be more than willing to take on board Agniveers after completion of tour of duty given their unique training and skill set. IMFA will give preference to them in recruitment,” he added.