Transformation of Puri railway station in two years, says Vaishnaw

Published: 22nd June 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with officials inspecting Puri railway station on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  Puri railway station will be transformed into a world-class facility within two years at an estimated cost of ` 364 crore. Making the announcement on Tuesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is on a visit to the state said, the station will have a modern yatri nivas, and commercial arcade besides other amenities.

Tender has been floated for the work that will begin in August 2022 and get completed in two years, the minister informed. “The structures will be made to resist cyclonic wind speed of 330-350 kms. All development and construction master plans have been made keeping possible needs of users for the next 50 years. All the development will be made in line with the Srimandir temple heritage project,” the  Minister said.

Meanwhile, a huge tent is being erected in the station complex to accommodate large number of devotees expected to participate in Rath Yatra on July 1. A fully equipped hospital, first aid centres and free food counters will also be operational during the fete besides an information counter to help visitors, the minister further informed.

For tightening security, the Railway Protection Force and GRP will deploy more security personnel while additional CCTV cameras are also being installed. Besides, 200 mobile ticket counters will operate to cater to the needs of pilgrims. The three trains which were cancelled because of pandemic will resume operation, Vaishnaw stated.

Apart from regular trains, 200 DMUs will ply to Puri from various destinations for Rath Yatra. “As soon as Jagannath International Airport starts functioning, a special world-class train will connect the two international airports in Puri and Bhubaneswar,” Vaishnaw declared.

