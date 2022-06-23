Droupadi Murmu: Some share experience, others compose paeans

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Droupadi Murmu became the most searched name on the internet soon after the NDA declared her candidature for the highest position in the country on Tuesday but for people who know her, she remains the calm, strong, dedicated, non-controversial person who was an able administrator all through.

Equally admired in political circles and among commoners, Murmu has been hailed as an inspiration who is making her way from tribal hinterlands to Raisina Hill. Former JMM MLA and state vice-president Prahalad Purti said Murmu is a simple lady and always maintained good rapport with people, political parties and social organisations. “She is truly a non-controversial person. The NDA has selected the right person as the President candidate,” said Purti.

Explaining her contribution to Mayurbhanj, Purti said the Additional Regional Transport Office (ARTO) was set up in Rairangpur during her tenure as Commerce and Transport Minister which was a boon for people in Rairangpur and Karanjia divisions. Even as Governor of Jharkhand, she sought intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to establish the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital at Baripada.

“An able administrator, she had the ability to convince former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani for development of Santhali language,” Purti recollected.

He remembered how they worked in tandem for development of Bahalda and Rairangpur when he was Bahalda MLA and she a BJP legislator from Rairangpur in 2004. “She is an inspiration for everyone,” Purti added.

Reader in English of Rairangpur College, Sunil Kumar Jena has been so excited ever since he heard the news that he has composed a song dedicated to the Presidential candidate. “I will be dubbing and recording the song on June 25,” Jena said.

Sangram Tudu, a relative of Murmu said, the news was difficult to believe at first. “My sister in-law chosen as Presidential candidate calls for celebration among all,” said Tudu who lives in Sanmundu village under Tiring block. “She is not only an able administrator, but an equally good care-giver in the family. She has always stood by anyone in the family who has ever needed her,” Tudu added.

Murmu’s daughter Itishree works in UCO bank in Bhubaneswar and her son in-law is a businessman. Murmu’s granddaughters - Adya and Aditi - are in a celebratory mood ever since they heard the news.