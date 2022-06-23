STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naveen meets Pope, presents ‘Tree of life’ painting

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met Pope Francis in the Vatican City and presented him a pattachitra, an ancient cloth based scroll painting unique to Odisha.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met Pope Francis in the Vatican City and presented him a pattachitra, an ancient cloth based scroll painting unique to Odisha. The Chief Minister expressed his pleasure meeting the Pope and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished him good health and a long life.

“It has been an absolute pleasure meeting His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. Thanked him for the warm audience and wished him good health and a long life,” Naveen tweeted. On the occasion, he presented the Pope a pattachitra painting which depicts the ‘Tree of Life.’

“On behalf of #Odisha and her people, presented a #Pattachitra which depicts the Tree of Life to His Holiness Pope Francis (@Pontifex) in Vatican City. The unique ancient traditional scroll painting is one of the finest representatives of Odisha’s craftsmanship and artistry,” said another tweet of the CM. Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were glad to see the Chief Minister and wished him well, said a statement from CMO.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presenting the pattachitra painting to Pope Francis

Naveen will lead a delegation to Dubai on his way back from Italy and have a one-to-one interaction with business houses in the UAE. Industry leaders, investors and business houses are expected to attend the investors’ meet being jointly organised by the State government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on June 29.

The State government has invited around 150 industrialists and business leaders from the Middle East and adjoining regions. Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma individually wrote to the investors and Diaspora seeking their participation in the Investment Road Show.

As per the scheduled programme, apart from the two-hour one-to-one interaction with potential investors from across West Asia, there will be a one-hour long road show highlighting the investment potential in Odisha. 

In the evening, the CM will meet the members of several Odia Associations in the region. Around 400 members of Dubai Odia Association, Bahrain Odia Association, Oman Odia Association, Qatar Odia Association and Abu Dhabi Odia Association are expected to meet Naveen.  Secretary, 5T initiatives VK Pandian will give a presentation before the Odia expats on the road map for the State’s transformation.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Pope Francis
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp