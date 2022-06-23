Naveen meets Pope, presents ‘Tree of life’ painting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met Pope Francis in the Vatican City and presented him a pattachitra, an ancient cloth based scroll painting unique to Odisha. The Chief Minister expressed his pleasure meeting the Pope and thanked him for his warm audience. He wished him good health and a long life.

“It has been an absolute pleasure meeting His Holiness Pope Francis in Vatican City. Thanked him for the warm audience and wished him good health and a long life,” Naveen tweeted. On the occasion, he presented the Pope a pattachitra painting which depicts the ‘Tree of Life.’

“On behalf of #Odisha and her people, presented a #Pattachitra which depicts the Tree of Life to His Holiness Pope Francis (@Pontifex) in Vatican City. The unique ancient traditional scroll painting is one of the finest representatives of Odisha’s craftsmanship and artistry,” said another tweet of the CM. Many priests and sisters from India, who were at the Vatican, were glad to see the Chief Minister and wished him well, said a statement from CMO.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik presenting the pattachitra painting to Pope Francis

Naveen will lead a delegation to Dubai on his way back from Italy and have a one-to-one interaction with business houses in the UAE. Industry leaders, investors and business houses are expected to attend the investors’ meet being jointly organised by the State government and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on June 29.

The State government has invited around 150 industrialists and business leaders from the Middle East and adjoining regions. Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma individually wrote to the investors and Diaspora seeking their participation in the Investment Road Show.

As per the scheduled programme, apart from the two-hour one-to-one interaction with potential investors from across West Asia, there will be a one-hour long road show highlighting the investment potential in Odisha.

In the evening, the CM will meet the members of several Odia Associations in the region. Around 400 members of Dubai Odia Association, Bahrain Odia Association, Oman Odia Association, Qatar Odia Association and Abu Dhabi Odia Association are expected to meet Naveen. Secretary, 5T initiatives VK Pandian will give a presentation before the Odia expats on the road map for the State’s transformation.