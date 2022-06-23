STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 10L looted from donation box of Gorakhnath temple 

Published: 23rd June 2022 05:45 AM

Robbery

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  Miscreants looted around Rs 10 lakh cash from the ‘hundi’ (donation box) of Gorakhnath temple in Tirtol here on Tuesday night. The incident of loot has been captured in the CCTV camera installed inside the temple complex. Basing on the footage, Tirtol police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

Sources said there are four ‘hundis’ on the temple premises. In the night, three miscreants broke open ‘hundi’ no. 3 and decamped with the cash. A woman devotee present inside the temple complex during the time of the incident saw the miscreants leaving. 

She immediately informed the temple watchman and security guard. Later, the head priest of the shrine was informed. Priests and the executive officer of Gorakhnath temple trust Saurya Ranjan Parija inspected the damaged ‘hundi’.

The executive officer said six months back, the temple administration had opened the ‘hundi’ and found nearly Rs 12 lakh cash inside it.  “We believe nearly Rs 10 lakh cash was looted by the miscreants from the donation box. I have lodged a complaint with Tirtol police in this regard,” Parija added.

Tirtol IIC Jugal Kishore Das said the incident took place at around 12.30 am. Forensic team visited the spot for investigation. Police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The miscreants will be nabbed soon. 

