STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bank branches still elude 4,056 GPs in Odisha

The national average of brick and mortar (B&M) branch and ATM per lakh of population is 18.12 and 22.32 respectively, whereas for Odisha ratio is 13.06 and 18.15.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With banking penetration in Odisha being much below the national average, the State government on Thursday once again urged the commercial banks to improve their network for better financial inclusion and facilitating the low income groups in the direction of strengthening their financial status.

The national average of brick and mortar (B&M) branch and ATM per lakh of population is 18.12 and 22.32 respectively, whereas for Odisha ratio is 13.06 and 18.15. To reach the national average, the State need at least 7,605 B&M branch and 9,369 ATMs.

This was informed by the State-level bankers committee (SLBC) to the State government. Addressing the 167th SLBC meeting here Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said a large part of the State is still deprived of banking facility in the absence of bank branches. 

Expressing concern over lack of banking facility in about 4,056 out of 6,794 gram panchayats (GPs) of the State, Pujari said only 2,378 GPs have brick and mortar branches and the remaining are covered through banking correspondents.

The Minister said that the State government is making sincere efforts to build a conducive atmosphere for private investment and enhanced demand for banking credit to spur growth. The banks must join hands with the government to achieve 100 per cent financial inclusion by opening more branches and improving the financial literacy among the people.

Reminding the bankers that Odisha is the only state in the country that is encouraging banks with awards for priority sector lending, he exhorted them to strive for the honour by offering best services to different sectors.

In May this year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik awarded nine banks for best performance in priority sector lending, namely Agriculture, Mission Shakti and MSMEs. As the financial inclusion agenda is a priority of the State government, the banks must work for greater women’s financial inclusion to addresses the barriers that they face in the society, the Minister said. He said the delivery of financial services should be at an affordable costs to sections of disadvantaged and low-income segments of the society.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank Banking Commercial banks
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp