STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

From Raghurajpur to Rome, ‘Tree of Life’ puts smile on faces of artist, fraternity

The famed Pattachitra brought to life by noted artist Apindra Swain had earlier hogged limelight due to its intricacy and finesse.

Published: 24th June 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Apindra Swain (left) with his ‘Tree of Life’ Pattachitra painting | Express

Apindra Swain (left) with his ‘Tree of Life’ Pattachitra painting | Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  Raghurajpur heritage village went into a frenzy after getting to know that the masterpiece ‘Tree of Life’ made by one of their clan was presented by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the Pope in Rome on Wednesday. 

The famed Pattachitra brought to life by noted artist Apindra Swain had earlier hogged limelight due to its intricacy and finesse. “I was not aware that the painting sold to a government official will finally find a place in Vatican,” said Swain with humility.

Swain explained that the painting exudes vibrance with a heady mix of many colours including white, black, red and blue. It symbolically reflects natural life force of  animals, humans besides flora and fauna. 

“Art is above all religions and depicts humanity hence art lovers from all across want to make it their own,” Swain said adding that the piece of art cost around ` 13,000-`18,000 to make and took about 18 - 20 days for completion.

It is a memorable day for me as my creation has gone overseas to adorn the walls of important people and places, Swain said with a sense of pride. “I have a dozen similar paintings in my counter for sale,” he added.

The villagers relentless in celebrating the day, were equally vocal in showering appreciation on the CM for re-establishing the Pattachitra art in international arena. They thanked Patnaik for promoting traditional Odishan art.

The art village located about 12 km from Puri along side the Puri-Bhubaneswar national highway is home to about 200 artist families who are engaged in making Pattachitra paintings. Prominent on the state tourist map, the village is frequented by scores of tourists to   buy Pattachitra works. After declaring Raghurajpur as an art village, the State government tagged it also as a heritage village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tree of life Naveen Patnaik Pope
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp