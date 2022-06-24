Odisha man gets life in jail for rape

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Cuttack sentenced a 30-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for the remaining period of his life for raping a six-year-old girl in 2018.

The court also awarded a compensation of ` 5 lakh for the victim. While pronouncing the sentence on Wednesday, presiding judge Subash Kumar Behari said, “Since the convict has made a small kid fall prey to gratify his sexual lust, exemplary punishment is required to be imposed on him to deter the other miscreants to get themselves involved in such kind of heinous offence, punishment will be exemplary if maximum punishment prescribed for the offence is imposed.”

The judge also imposed a fine of `10,000 on Mayadhar Purty. The judge convicted the accused relying on 17 witnesses and 16 documents, including the medical report presented by the prosecution, led by Special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty.