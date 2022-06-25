Angul cyber fraud in police net

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul police have arrested cyber fraudster Tulasi Das (20) from Deoghar in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a man of Rs 29,900 through fake bank transactions. Police also seized several phones, credit and debit cards, bank passbooks and SIM cards from his possession.The fraudster has reportedly swindled money to the tune of Rs 8 lakh from various people in Jharkhand and other states in the last two months.

According to SP Jagmohan Meena, one Suresh Prasad Singh lodged a complaint in Banarpal police station alleging that he had been duped by a fraudster of Rs 29,900. Singh had stated that there was some problem in his PhonePe transactions and he inquired from customer care about the solution. Soon after, someone called up and said he would rectify the problem. Initially suspicious, the complainant said the fraudster won his confidence and asked him to provide details of WhatsApp number and other personal details. Sometime later Singh found Rs 29,900 remitted from his account without his knowledge and rushed to file a complaint, the complaint stated.

The SP said, after getting the complaint, police made a location trail of the phone number and found that it was in Deoghar in Jharkhand. The name, account number and passbooks of the accused were soon found out.“After knowing the name and address of the accused through bank accounts, a police team was sent to Deoghar to nab Das. Bank pass books, SIM cards, phones and other incriminating documents used by Das were seized,” Meena said.He was brought to Angul and produced in court on Friday.