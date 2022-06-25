STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Angul cyber fraud in police net

Singh had stated that there was some problem in his PhonePe transactions and he inquired from customer care about the solution, when he received the fraud phone call.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Angul police have arrested cyber fraudster Tulasi Das (20) from Deoghar in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a man of Rs  29,900 through fake bank transactions. Police also seized several phones, credit and debit cards, bank passbooks and SIM cards from his possession.The fraudster has reportedly swindled money to the tune of Rs  8 lakh from various people in Jharkhand and other states in the last two months.

According to SP Jagmohan Meena, one Suresh Prasad Singh lodged a complaint in Banarpal police station alleging that he had been duped by a fraudster of Rs  29,900. Singh had stated that there was some problem in his PhonePe transactions and he inquired from customer care about the solution. Soon after, someone called up and said he would rectify the problem. Initially suspicious, the complainant said the fraudster won his confidence and asked him to provide details of WhatsApp number and other personal details. Sometime later Singh found Rs  29,900 remitted from his account without his knowledge and rushed to file a complaint, the complaint stated.

The SP said, after getting the complaint, police made a location trail of the phone number and found that it was in Deoghar in Jharkhand. The name, account number and passbooks of the accused were soon found out.“After knowing the name and address of the accused through bank accounts, a police team was sent to Deoghar to nab Das. Bank pass books, SIM cards, phones and other incriminating documents used by Das were seized,” Meena said.He was brought to Angul and produced in court on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyber fraud
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp