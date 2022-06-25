STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fraudster siphons off Rs 46.12 lakh with fake cheque, signature

The BoB officials maintained that they followed the usual process of confirming clearance through the registered mobile number of the official.

Published: 25th June 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An amount of Rs 46.12 lakh was fraudulently transferred from the account of assistant director, Handicrafts, from Bank of Baroda here through a fake cheque and signature recently. The incident came to the fore after the officer questioned the bank about the unauthorised withdrawal of funds from his account. 

According to sources, on June 17, 2022, BoB Jagatsinghpur branch received a cheque bearing account no 35xxxxx19 in the name of the assistant director for withdrawal of Rs 46,12, 900. The cheque was submitted with request form for an RTGS transaction.

Accordingly, the amount was remitted in the name of the beneficiary Ruma Telecom bearing account number 23xxxxxxxxxxx40 of Indian Overseas Bank.The chequebook issuance to the official was done on April 12, 2022 as per the records of the branch.

However, the BoB officials maintained that they followed the usual process of confirming clearance through the registered mobile number of the official. They also maintained that the signature matched with the sample and cheque went through the ultra-violet machine for genuineness.

On Tuesday, when bank officials informed the assistant director about the remittance,  the official feigned ignorance about sending any cheque by the same number for clearance or letter for RTGS transfer of money. 

On Wednesday, manager of BoB Prasant Rout lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police alleging fraud. He also requested to unearth the racket behind such unholy deals and prayed to recover this amount from the miscreants  with interest and cost of legal expenses.

Investigation Officer -cum-SI of Jagatsinghpur police station Rajendra Bhol said, “we have registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 468 and 476 of IPC and investigation is underway.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Money fraud
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp