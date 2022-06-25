Odisha govt sets 9-month deadline to complete first phase work of Srimandir Parikrama Project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to complete all the construction work under the first phase Srimandir Parikrama Project in Puri within the next nine months. Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra, who reviewed the progress of the construction work, asked the district administration to complete all work within nine months. The first phase of the project has been estimated at Rs 331.28 crore.

The ground-level work has made good progress. Work on the outer access road on all three sides, six toilets, three shelter pavilions, a mini clock room and an electric room are progressing on a war-footing. Mahapatra visited the site on Thursday evening and spoke to the engineers and workers. He reviewed their work plan and set a timeline for the completion of different tasks.

According to the official sources, the corridor will have five principal zones, buffer no entry zone, inner pradakshina path, landscape zone, outer Pradakshina path and public convenience zone. The corridor will be decorated with stones, wood trees, shrubs and flower beds related with Jagannath culture. District Collector Samartha Verma along with senior engineers of Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation were present during the review.