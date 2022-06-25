No end to celebrations as Murmu files nomination for Presidential election

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: As a mark of respect, scores of tribal women and men danced to the tunes of traditional music and burst crackers in front of the house of NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Not only Rairangpur Municipality, the celebrations continued across the district for the third day in a row. Dressed in typical tribal attire, the men and women continued the merry-making from morning till noon. “This is how we pay our respects to someone from our community when they achieve something exceptional,” they said in unison.

Tribal women and men dancing in front of Murmu’s house at Rairangpur | Express

Sagram Tudu, a relative of Murmu said it is a historic feat for all tribes across the country and thanked the NDA to have selected one of them for the highest position in the country. “If the tiny hamlet of Rairangpur in tribal-dominated district could be considered for the presidential post, it shows everyone is equal in the eyes of the party,” he said. Tribals in different pockets in the district are organising community cultural programmes and indulging in feasting, Tudu said, adding, they feel blessed and are showering Murmu with all their affection.

Former MP Laxman Tudu who participated in the event, expressed happiness and thanked the NDA for giving priority to a tribal lady for presidential candidate. “The NDA always gives equal priority to tribals and non-tribals and it has proved it. The country is celebrating her achievement,” he said.