Odisha: CHSE likely to announce Plus II results by July end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the second phase evaluation of answer papers beginning this week, the results of Plus II final year exams 2022 are likely to be published towards the end of July. Though the assessment in the second phase was scheduled to start from June 13 and conclude on June 22, sources in the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) said it began from June 20.

Although it is scheduled to be completed by June 29, sources said the assessment may take one more week to be completed as a number of teachers assigned the duty belong to composite colleges where they usually teach both Plus II and Plus III students. Such teachers will have to evaluate the answer papers and conduct classes of Plus III students due to which evaluation may need more time.

Evaluation this year is taking place in offline mode in 64 centres and online mode in 37 centres. Out of 7,000 teachers involved in second phase evaluation of answer papers, over 40 per cent are from the composite colleges.

With guest faculties, appointed contractually, not allowed to take part in the evaluation, the CHSE doesn’t have any alternative except extending the timeline, said a CHSE official. “We are expecting to complete the process at the earliest to declare the results of all the streams by July end,” he added.

CHSE Chairperson Subhashree Nanda couldn’t be reached for comments on the matter. The exams that began from April 28 owing to the third phase of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent urban and rural polls, concluded on June 4.

With the Council planning to release the results in July, sources said the Plus III admission process for the 2022-23 academic session may also start in August for the second year in a row. The admission process for Plus III first year in 2021-22 academic session had also commenced in August last year due to declaration of Plus II results in June end.