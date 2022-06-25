Shree Jagannath Temple Administration releases Rath Yatra schedule

By Express News Service

PURI: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Friday released the detailed schedule for conduct of the annual Rath Yatra beginning from Sri Gundicha to Bahuda followed by Suna Vesha, Adharpana and Niladri Bije till the deities return to the main temple.

As per the schedule, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, who are recovering from illness after the grand bath on the occasion of Snana Purnima, will appear in a new youthful form called Nabajouban Darshan on June 29. The next day, Ubha Jatra will be organised.

On June 30 night, Daita servitors will fix chhenapatta (body armour) on the deities for Pahandi which is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am and completed by 12.30.pm. The main event Rath Yatra will held on July 1.

At 2.30 pm, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb will perform ‘Chherapahanra’ atop the three chariots. The ritual will be completed by 3.30 pm following which wooden horses will be fixed to the chariots. Sarathis (charioteers) will mount the three chariots before pulling begins at 4 pm.

Devotees will veer the chariots for around 3 km along the Badadanda. The first chariot to roll out would be Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra followed by Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath.Lord Sudarshan, Madanmohan and Ramakrushna will accompany the Trinity to the Gundicha temple. After staying in Gundicha Ghar, the Trinity will begin their return journey on July 9.

After arriving in front of the Simhadwar, the Trinity’s Suna Vesha will be observed on July 10 on the auspicious occasion of Ekadasi. The next day, Adharpana (holy drink) will be offered to the deities. Late in the night on July 12, Niladri Bije will be held in which the Trinity will be escorted in Pahandi to their respective seats on Ratnasimhasan in the sanctum sanctorum of Srimandir.