VL-SRSAM fired from warship hits aerial target in first attempt

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India successfully conducted the first ‘user-associate’ test of vertically-launched short-range surface to air missile (VL-SRSAM) from a warship off Odisha coast on Friday paving the way for its early induction. Defence sources said the indigenously developed missile fired from the Indian naval ship demonstrated its vertical launch capability by successfully destroying a fast-moving aerial target, which was mimicking an aircraft.

VL-SRSAM being test fired from

Indian Naval ship off Odisha

coast on Friday | Express

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), VL-SRSAM, a ship-borne weapon system is meant for neutralising various aerial threats including sea-skimming targets at close ranges.This is one of the few missiles, which have undergone user phase tests within a short span. Its first developmental trial was conducted in February last year.

Secretary of Department of Defence Research and Development and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy complimented the teams involved in the successful flight test and said that the test has proved the integration of indigenous weapon systems onboard Indian Naval ships. Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Navy, he said.

The next generation all-weather air defence missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles. The canister-based state-of-the-art weapon system can identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.

The 3.84 metre-long missile has a diameter of 178 mm. Travelling at a speed of Mach 4.5, it can strike targets 40 km away. The weapon is expected to replace older Barak-I surface-to-air missile onboard Indian naval warships.The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system and senior naval officials.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, who witnessed the trial, said that the development of this indigenous missile system will further strengthen the defensive capabilities of the Indian Navy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and Navy on the successful trials and said that the system added an armour that will further enhance defence capability of Indian naval ships against aerial threats.