Dharmendra Pradhan appeals for less use of single-use plastic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday appealed to social organisations and the general public to reduce the use of single-use plastic during the Rath Yatra in Puri. Sharing a video message, Pradhan said the annual Car Festival this year is likely to attract more devotees than in the past as the grand festival is being celebrated in a normal way after two years of Covid-19 pandemic. There is a possibility of higher use of single-use plastic during the festival.

As single-use plastic has emerged as a challenge for all and poses a serious threat to the environment, Pradhan said a unanimous consensus has emerged on the drastic reduction in the use of plastic. Though it has not been possible to put a ban on the use of plastic, there is an emergent need to reduce the use of single-use plastic as well as recycled plastic.

“We have to take a pledge to keep the environment clean and safe by drastically reducing the use of plastic and finding ways for reusable alternatives,” he said.Calling upon social organisations and the general public to launch a mass movement against use of plastic, the Union Minister said Rath Yatra to Bahuda Yatra is the right time to start the movement.

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik expressed his gratitude to Pradhan for his appeal on less use of plastic during annual sojourn of Lord Jagannath.“Thank you so much sir for your appeal on upcoming #RathaYatra to reduce, reuse & recycle single use plastics. There will be great awareness during this festival among the millions of devotees. We will also work for this great cause to clean and save our environment,” Patnaik tweeted.