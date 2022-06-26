STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Elephant carcass found in Satkosia sanctuary, three watchers arrested 

The Satkosia DFO said, investigation into the matter is in progress and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved in the matter.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL/BHUBANESWAR: In what might trigger claims of a big ivory smuggling racket running in the State, Forest department officials exhumed carcass of another jumbo from Jilinda range of Satkosia Wildlife Division on Friday and arrested three watchers in this connection. 

Apart from the threes, Jodum section forester Sahadeb Soren, Jilinda beat in-charge Anupama Sahoo have been placed under suspension on charges of suppressing information, while Satkosia wildlife division has recommended appropriate action against Jilinda ranger Harishchandra Pradhan and the beat in-charge for their alleged involvement in burial of the carcass. 

The carcass, recovered by a team of forest staff led by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saroj Panda in the wee hours of Friday, is claimed to be more than a year old and is in a highly decomposed state.DFO Panda said they got intelligence inputs that an elephant had been buried in forest near Satyajayapura village of Jilinda beat in the division on Thursday. After three hours search and digging at certain spots, the team finally recovered the skeletal remains. The tusks, however, were missing.

During interrogation, one of the suspended forest staff is said to have admitted that the carcass was buried on May 6, 2021. The range officer booked in this case is allegedly absconding. “It was skeleton of a male aged about 20-years-old and said to have been buried a year back. However, we have sent the samples to Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at OUAT for further investigation,” Panda informed.

The major challenge for forest officials investigating the matter is to find if this burial has any link with Athagarh, where four carcasses have already been exhumed by Special Task Force of the Crime Branch and Forest department since February.The close proximity of the crime location to Narasinghpur and Athagarh Forest Division has raised more doubts in this regard. 

Honorary Wildlife Warden of Angul Aditya Chandra Panda appreciated the work done by the Satkosia DFO and his team but called for exemplary action in the case and course correction by the Forest department. The Satkosia DFO said, investigation into the matter is in progress and appropriate action will be taken against those found involved in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ivory smuggling Jumbo death
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp