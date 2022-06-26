HSC exam results likely by July first week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2022 is likely to be published by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in the first week of July.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the evaluation of Class X board exams is in progress and the department is hopeful of declaring the results within the first week of July. The Minister had earlier said that the results could be declared by June-end.

He said that following Covid-19 pandemic a new evaluation method has been adopted to award marks to the students in the exams, called Summative Assessment -II, for which the process is taking time.The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7 this year. Evaluation was held at 58 centres from May 21. A total of 5,85,730 students had enrolled for the exams which were held in offline mode after a one year gap of Covid-19 pandemic.

The board this year decided to evaluate the marks adopting three different methods. Evaluation has been done on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, Summative Assessment-II and Internal Assessment. Students will be awarded marks subject-wise on the basis of the highest marks achieved among the three tests.