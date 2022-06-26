STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HSC exam results likely by July first week

The board this year decided to evaluate the marks adopting three different methods.

Published: 26th June 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The results of annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination 2022 is likely to be published by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in the first week of July.School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the evaluation of Class X board exams is in progress and the department is hopeful of declaring the results within the first week of July. The Minister had earlier said that the results could be declared by June-end.

He said that following Covid-19 pandemic a new evaluation method has been adopted to award marks to the students in the exams, called Summative Assessment -II, for which the process is taking time.The matriculation examination was conducted between April 29 and May 7 this year. Evaluation was held at 58 centres from May 21. A total of 5,85,730 students had enrolled for the exams which were held in offline mode after a one year gap of Covid-19 pandemic.

The board this year decided to evaluate the marks adopting three different methods. Evaluation has been done on the basis of scores achieved in Summative Assessment-I, Summative Assessment-II and Internal Assessment. Students will be awarded marks subject-wise on the basis of the highest marks achieved among the three tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HSC
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Cross of joblessness is becoming heavier for the young
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Mother jailed for baby’s murder to walk free
First business trip to Bengaluru turns horrific for Australian CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp