NDRF third Battalion jawans step up for flood relief in Assam

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a 104-hour-long successful operation to save 11-year-old Rahul Sahu from a 70-ft deep borewell in Chhattisgarh last week, the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) 3rd Battalion from Odisha’s Mundali is up for yet another challenging task of relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged Assam.Four teams consisting of 104 personnel and NDRF 3rd Battalion’s second-in-command Arun Devgum arrived in Assam on June 21 and began the work in submerged Silchar city in Cachar district of Assam within hours.

“NDRF’s 3rd Battalion has been given the responsibility to carry out rescue and relief works in Silchar. About 1,800 persons have been evacuated, 11 persons rescued between June 21 and 24. During evacuations, at least 10 pregnant women and as many persons in need of medical attention were moved to safety,” said a senior officer. The teams have also recovered five dead bodies from Silchar.

Each team consists of one inspector, two sub-inspectors and 23 other personnel. They are equipped with flood rescue equipment like 16 boats and as many outboard motors, portable inflatable lights, generators, cutting tools, lifebuoys, life jackets, emergency medical response kits, stretchers, among other things.Nearly three lakh people of Silchar are in distress with an acute shortage of food, drinking water and medicines as the city remained submerged for the sixth day.

“The teams are also engaged in restoration and relief operations. The personnel are facilitating the movement of electricians on boats to the places where there is power outage. Trees are being removed from roads and water bottles and food packets delivered to the affected people,” said the senior officer.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has deployed two drones in severely-affected Silchar city to carry out flood inundation mapping as well as to provide relief materials in the inaccessible areas. Eight NDRF teams from Bhubaneswar and Itanagar along with a team of the Army from Dimapur in Nagaland have been deployed in Silchar.