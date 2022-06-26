Poll failure may be analysed at Odisha BJP panel meet

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State executive committee of the BJP will meet for two days from July 28 after a gap of seven months to take stock of social and political situation here. The highest decision-making body of the party last met in November 2021. The executive committee of the party could not meet during this period due to elections to rural and urban bodies followed by the by-election to Brajarajnagar Assembly seat.

Interestingly, the State executive committee is meeting just two days prior to the national executive committee meeting which has been scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, for three days beginning July 2.

Generally, the state executive committees meet after the national committee meeting to ratify the decisions taken at the national level and decide the plan of action for the next three months or till the next meeting of the national executive committee meeting, sources in the BJP said.

National BJP president JP Nadda had instructed all state units of the BJP at the three-day brainstorming session of office-bearers from across the country in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to complete their executive committee meeting before the Hyderabad conclave and come prepared with a road map for the next general election.

Since the State BJP has not taken stock of its dismal performance in the election to the three-tier panchayati raj institutions (PRIs), urban local bodies and the Brajarajnagar bypoll, this is likely to be discussed at the executive committee meeting, said a part functionary.Issues to be taken up at the meeting will be discussed at the meeting of pravaries besides, State and district functionaries to be held on June 28.

The State government’s failure to resolve the contentious border disputes with Andhra Pradesh, corruption in all levels of administration, rise in unemployment, unscheduled power cuts, deteriorating health services and delay in disbursement of crop insurance claims to the farmers under Pradhan Manti Fasal Bima Yojana are some of the issues to figure during the meeting.