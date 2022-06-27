STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drinking water, a far cry for Baliganda village in Odisha

However, none of the authorities were available for comment despite multiple attempts. 

Published: 27th June 2022 10:28 AM

Women washing utensils near the stream in Baliganda | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baliganda, a tiny village under Mohona block in Gajapati district, has almost all the amenities but drinking water and healthcare service continue to elude its residents.Baliganda is home to over 80 families.

However, for the village residents, access to drinking water is a herculean task. Sources said the village has two tube-wells both of which are defunct since three years. While one of them releases muddy water, the other has turned into a garbage dumping yard.

A stream on the hill nearby is the only source of water for the locals. As the water level dips during summers, villagers have reportedly dug a pit close to the stream to store water for domestic purposes.Women in the village alleged that despite their repeated appeals, neither elected representatives nor block officials have initiated any measures to redress their grievances. 

