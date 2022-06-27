Drinking water, a far cry for Baliganda village in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baliganda, a tiny village under Mohona block in Gajapati district, has almost all the amenities but drinking water and healthcare service continue to elude its residents.Baliganda is home to over 80 families.

However, for the village residents, access to drinking water is a herculean task. Sources said the village has two tube-wells both of which are defunct since three years. While one of them releases muddy water, the other has turned into a garbage dumping yard.

A stream on the hill nearby is the only source of water for the locals. As the water level dips during summers, villagers have reportedly dug a pit close to the stream to store water for domestic purposes.Women in the village alleged that despite their repeated appeals, neither elected representatives nor block officials have initiated any measures to redress their grievances.

For health services too, they have to depend on the hospital in Mohana which is 36 km away. Sources at the block office said Baliganda along with some other villages will get water supply soon. However, none of the authorities were available for comment despite multiple attempts.