Fifth All India Conference of postal, finance officers held in Odisha

The 5th All India Conference of  Postal and Telecom Accounts and Finance Officers Association(P&TAFOA) was held here recently. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 5th All India Conference of  Postal and Telecom Accounts and Finance Officers Association(P&TAFOA) was held here recently. Association members during the conference said that the cadre is going through a critical transitional phase and brought to the notice of dignitaries the problems faced by the cadre and requested to address them early. 

Member (finance) in the department of Telecom Dilip Padhye joined the three-day conference, which took place from June 23 to 25, as the chief guest and assured to look the demands. Delegates of gazetted officers from the Indian Post & Telecommunication Accounts and Finance Service (IP&TAFS) cadre of the department of Posts & Telecom 22 circles also attended the conference.

Circle Secretary Srikanta Mahapatra,  senior deputy director-general(Postal Accounts & Finance) of Department of Posts HQ Gopal Krushna Padhy, Director of Accounts(Postal) Prasant Kumar Dash, President Vinod Nijhawan, General Secretary DR Yadav and Controller of Communications Accounts, Odisha also spoke. 

