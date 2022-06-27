STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra conveys deep human messages: PM Modi

Similarly, in all the journeys that take place in the country, there is no such distinction between poor and rich, high and low.

Published: 27th June 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Lord Jagannath conveys many deeply human messages through his journey during the world-famous Rath Yatra to be held on July 1.In the 90th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said, “As a nation, we have come this far through a journey of development spanning thousands of years. As a society, we have always moved ahead by accepting new ideas, new changes. Our cultural mobility and travels have contributed a lot in this.”

Describing the significance of Dev Yatras, in which not only the devotees but also Gods go on a journey, the PM said Upanishads mention about a life mantra ‘Charaiveti-Charaiveti-Charaiveti’ which means keep going and keep going. “This mantra is so popular in our country because it is part of our nature to keep moving, and to be dynamic,” he said.The Prime Minister said that the famous journey of Lord Jagannath is going to commence on July 1 at Puri in Odisha. People make efforts to ensure that on this occasion they get the good fortune of going to Puri.

In other states too, Rath Yatra is also celebrated with great gaiety and fervour.He said Jagannath is the lord of the world but the poor and downtrodden have a special participation in his journey. God also walks along with every section and person of the society. Similarly, in all the journeys that take place in the country, there is no such distinction between poor and rich, high and low. Rising above all discrimination, the journey itself is paramount, he added.

PM Modi Lord Jagannath Mann ki Baat
