STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to launch new initiative Suman to reduce NMR and MMR

MMR in the State is 136 per 1 lakh live births, NMR 7th highest in country

Published: 27th June 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is all set to roll out a new initiative Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (Suman) in order to further reduce the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) and neonatal mortality rate (NMR) and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) before the target.

Even as Odisha has registered 14 points decline in the past two years, the MMR stood at 136 per one lakh live births. The rate of decline in NMR was very slow as it dropped by only 1.2 point - from 28.2 to 27 during the period.

The two important health indicators are above the national average of 103 and 25 respectively. The country has set the target to end preventable deaths of newborns and children under 5 years of age and bring down MMR to 70 per one lakh births by 2030. 

Suman is aimed at achieving zero preventable maternal and neonatal deaths through quality care provided with dignity and respect. The comprehensive initiative will subsume all existing maternal health programmes and provide service guarantee for every woman and newborn visiting the public health facilities. 

Although Odisha’s institutional delivery has increased from 55.4 per cent (NFHS-4) to 92.2 pc (NFHS-5), the MMR, NMR and stillbirth rate (10) are still considerably high. The NMR of the State is the seventh highest in the country as per NFHS-5. 

“The Suman initiative will help mentoring and capacity building of the service providers. The capacity of healthcare providers from the lower level facilities will be focused to prevent congestion in the higher level facilities and strengthen the system to provide good quality services closer to the community,” he said.

As part of the initiative, the State government has decided to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) for guidance, mentoring and capacity building of the service providers. The maternal health CoE will function at Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) department of SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The CoE will function in a hub and spoke model. The SCB MCH will be hub and the other medical colleges will function as spoke and will support the CoE for all technical purposes at regional level. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan Maternal mortality rate Neonatal mortality rate Sustainable Development goal
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp