STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Samalei scheme to push new cremation ground to Mandlia

As the land over which the new crematorium will come up, is just 2 km via ring road from the existing Rajghat, it is less likely to pose any inconvenience to residents. 

Published: 27th June 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a cremation ground used for representationa purposes only | D Hemanth

Image of a cremation ground used for representationa purposes only | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A new crematorium will come up at Mandlia to replace the existing cremation ground in Kamlibazar area which will be acquired for implementation of the State government’s Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) scheme. The new facility will be developed over two-acre of land.

At least 25 houses were demolished to clear the land where the crematorium will come up. Enforcement officer of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Subhankar Mohanty said the eviction drive was carried out successfully earlier this week in presence of police. The district administration has decided to relocate the 25 evicted families to Kanijuri area in the city. All constructions on the land will be removed to pave way for the development of the new project. 

As the land over which the new crematorium will come up, is just 2 km via ring road from the existing Rajghat, it is less likely to pose any inconvenience to residents. So far, there has not been any resistance from the residents towards the project. Since almost all establishments around the Rajghat have already been demolished, the project work is being expedited to clear space for the execution of SAMALEI scheme.

Under the SAMALEI scheme, beautification and redevelopment of the 16th-century Samaleswari temple is being carried out. 

The shrine will be transformed on the lines of Jagannath temple in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. The redevelopment will include beautification and peripheral development of the temple, development of a heritage corridor, state-of-the-art amenities for pilgrims, improvement of access to the shrine and Mahanadi riverfront development. Around Rs 200 crore will be spent on the project. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd has been tasked with implementation of the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samalei Cremation ground Temple management Demolition drive
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp