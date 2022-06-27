Security forces busts another Maoist camp in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Security forces busted yet another Maoist camp during a joint combing operation in Mundamaska reserve forest in Kalahandi district on Saturday. This is the second camp of the ultras detected in the last three days. A huge cache of Maoist articles was seized including four AK-47 empty cases, 22 live ammunition, electric detonator, solar panels, multi-meter, IED mechanism and other materials.

On June 23, an exchange of fire had taken place between CPI (Maoist) cadres and joint team of SOG, DVF and CRP forces. The red rebels had then managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest cover.Contacted, Kalahandi SP Abhilash G said the Maoists are on the run shifting their hideouts. The search operation is continuing, he added.