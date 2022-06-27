STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Security forces busts another Maoist camp in Odisha

Security forces busted yet another Maoist camp during a joint combing operation in Mundamaska reserve forest in Kalahandi district on Saturday.

Published: 27th June 2022 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Security forces busted yet another Maoist camp during a joint combing operation in Mundamaska reserve forest in Kalahandi district on Saturday. This is the second camp of the ultras detected in the last three days. A huge cache of Maoist articles was seized including four AK-47 empty cases, 22 live ammunition, electric detonator, solar panels, multi-meter, IED mechanism and other materials.

On June 23, an exchange of fire had taken place between CPI (Maoist) cadres and joint team of SOG, DVF and CRP forces. The red rebels had then managed to escape taking advantage of the dense forest cover.Contacted, Kalahandi SP Abhilash G said the Maoists are on the run shifting their hideouts. The search operation is continuing, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoist camp Security forces Joint combing operation
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp