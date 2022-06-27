Stage set for Rath Yatra at Baldevjew Temple in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With a few days left for Rath Yatra, preparations have been stepped up at the historic Baldevjew Temple on the outskirts of Icchapur in Kendrapara town. The annual car festival will be held in the 300-year-old temple, also known as Tulasi Khetra, after a two-year gap due to Covid pandemic. Sources said around 50 carpenters have been engaged for construction of the 64-feet-long chariot and work is well in progress.

Manoj Moharana, one of the carpenters, said all the artisans are determined to complete the work well before time. Executive officer of the Baldevjew Temple Balabhadra Patri informed that 467.26 cubic feet of Sal timber was procured from Athagarh forest division last month to build the chariot.“Chariot building work at Tulasi Khetra began on May 16. It was delayed by two weeks due to late arrival of timber. We are also using some old wood logs for some portions of the chariot,” he said.

The priests at the temple said they are delighted that Rath Yatra will take place this year. “The nine-day long car festival is the main source of income for us and we faced many hardships when the government halted Rath Yatra for last two years. We are delighted it will be held at the Tulasi Khetra this year,” said Babaji Patri, one of the priests. The present Baldevjew temple was built by the king of Kujang Raja Gopal Sandha during the Maratha rule in Odisha in 1761.