Villagers stop excavation work at JSW cement plant in Sundargarh

Mining activities would not be allowed till grievances are addressed, say locals

Representational image.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After stalling land acquisition for mining expansion of JSW cement plant in Sundargarh’s Kutra block, villagers stopped excavation in Khatkurbal mine of the company over various contentious issues from Saturday. 

The JSW authorities had bagged the Khatkurbahal dolomite and limestone mine after acquiring the Shiva Cement Ltd (SCL) in the block and started excavation work a few months back. Sources said a group of villagers of Malipada in Khatkurbahal village stopped the excavation work stating that mining activities would not be allowed till their grievances are addressed. Md Sahabuddin, a villager, claimed that his 40 decimal agricultural plot has been illegally included in the mine and excavation work started despite his opposition. 

Another villager Purna Sahu said his agricultural land has been cordoned off from all sides. There was no passage to the land due to dumping of overburden.Pannalal Sahu, a local, said mining activities started just a few metres away from residential houses in Malipada due to which villagers are facing multiple problems. Besides dust pollution, the groundwater level has drastically dropped in the last few months due to mining activities. At least half a dozen open wells in the village have dried up. 

Sahu further claimed that due to blasting in the mine, stones frequently fall on houses in the village. Walls of several houses have developed cracks due to the raining stones. It appears the company authorities are deliberately causing trouble for villagers in an attempt to force them to leave their land so that they can acquire it, he said.  “Though the company has started mining activities, it is yet to provide employment to local youths. We will allow mining activities only after our grievances are heard,” Sahu added. 

Block development officer of Kutra and tehsildar RK Sethi said a few days back, Sahabuddin informed him that his agricultural land was included in the mining area with the company authorities claiming that the plot was acquired after paying compensation. The company officials have been instructed to produce proof of payment to Sahabuddin and till then, stop excavation on his plot. Sethi further claimed that neither company officials nor the villagers have informed him about stopping of excavation in the mine. 

On June 5, the district administration had abruptly cancelled the public hearing on social impact assessment report for further acquisition 248.88 acre of land at Khatkurbahal and Phalsakani villages fearing law and order situation.

