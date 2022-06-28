Another jumbo carcass exhumed in Athagarh, fourth this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into incidents of elephant deaths cover-up in Athagarh, another jumbo carcass was recovered by the forest officials from the division on Monday leaving the department red-faced.This is the fifth elephant carcass recovered from the division since February and fourth this month.

A team of Athagarh forest division exhumed the carcass from Mandap reserve forest of Kusapal beat in Gopapur section, in Baramba range, in presence of SIT members, who were on a spot visit to the area to investigate the recovery of three carcasses, two male and a female, by the Special Task Force of Crime Branch and Forest officials earlier this month.

“We have not been able to determine the exact age and sex of the carcass which appears to have been buried at the spot two years back. The samples have been sent to OUAT lab for examination,” said Angul RCCF M Yogajayanand, who is heading the SIT. The Angul RCCF assured a thorough probe by the SIT into this matter.

Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav said no tusks were found at the spot. He also said that age of the elephant is said to be around 40 years. “The exact age and sex of the elephant will be known after the lab report is received,” Jadav said and added that investigation has been launched to find out the accused involved in the case.Meanwhile, recovery of another carcass has mounted pressure on the SIT that has been asked to submit its report to the State government within a month.

While this is the fifth elephant carcass recovered from Athagarh area this year, a carcass exhumed from Jilinda range of Satkosia Wildlife Division, close to Narasinghpur area of the division, has raised more suspicion about functioning of a massive ivory-smuggling racket in the region.Moreover, the alleged involvement of forest staff and officials in this nexus, has made the issue more critical.Honorary Wildlife Warden of Khurda Subhendu Mallik said the issue needs to be dealt with seriously and all range officers and DFOs who have served in the division in last three years be brought under the purview of investigation.